Kurdistan’s KDP, PUK hold fifth meeting on KRG formation

2025-01-21 12:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PatrioticUnion of Kurdistan (PUK) held a technical meeting on Tuesday morning to advancediscussions on forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting took place at the PUK political bureau headquarters inErbil, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

This is the fifth meeting between the two dominant parties since theparliamentary elections in October 2024, yet a consensus on the distribution ofgovernment positions remains elusive.

In prior discussions, the parties agreed to establish a committee todraft reports on the new government's operational framework, future visions,and respective demands.

The KDP and PUK first met formally at the end of November 2024,following the parliamentary elections in October of the same year. The KDPemerged victorious, securing 39 seats, while the PUK came second with 23seats.

The KRG government formation process is critical for addressing keyissues, including political stability, regional economic reforms, and relationswith Baghdad. Both parties aim to bridge gaps on contentious topics to ensure afunctional and inclusive administration.