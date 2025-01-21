CBI auctions +$287 million on Tuesday

2025-01-21 13:50:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $287 million in the currency auction on Tuesday.

According toan official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $287,882,784 during today's auction.

The Bankcovered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar fordocumentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreigntransfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollarsales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfersand credits, amounting to $273,332,784, representing 94.87% compared to cashsales, which amounted to $14,550,000.

One bankpurchased cash dollars, while 6 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The totalnumber of exchange companies participating in the auction was 19 companies.