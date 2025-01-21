PM Barzani, Yemeni leader discuss regional peace at Davos forum

2025-01-21 16:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan RegionPrime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Deputy Chairman of the PresidentialLeadership Council and President of the Southern Transitional Council of Yemen,Aidroos Zubaidi, in Davos.

According to a statement from the PrimeMinister's Office, the meeting covered the situation in Iraq and Yemen, as wellas the latest developments in Syria. Both sides agreed on “the necessity ofestablishing security and peace in the region.”

On Monday, PM Barzani arrived inSwitzerland to participate in the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos,scheduled for 20-24 January under the theme "Collaboration for theIntelligentAge."