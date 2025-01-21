Kurdish Leader Barzani, KNC discuss key developments in Syria

2025-01-21 16:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdishleader Masoud Barzani received the presidency of the Kurdish National Councilin Syria (KNC) in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to discusspolitical developments in Syria.

The discussions covered thepolitical and security situation in Syria, the outcomes of dialogue andrapprochement among Kurdish parties, and the visit of Mazloum Abdi,Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to leader Barzani, accordingto a statement from Barzani's office.

During the meeting, Barzani stressedthe importance of “unity, coordination, and joint efforts among Kurdish partiesin Syria.”

Barzani’s Efforts Since 2014

In October 2014, leader Barzanispearheaded an initiative to unify Kurdish forces in Syria, hosting a series ofmeetings in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, that brought together two Syrian Kurdishparties: the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the KNC. The culmination of thesediscussions was the Duhok Agreement, though it ultimately failed tomaterialize. Following the fall of the Al-Assad regime in December 2024, thecall for Kurdish unity in Syria regained urgency, as Kurdish leaders aimed tonegotiate with Syria's new administration and secure their rights.

Amid these renewed efforts, Abdivisited Erbil on January 16 for talks with leader Barzani. The discussionsbetween the two officials focused on Syria’s changing political and securitylandscape, along with the framework for Kurdish parties to navigate thecountry’s new realities and to establish a unified Syrian Kurdish approach,according to a statement.

During the meeting, both leadersstressed that "Kurdish parties in Syria must determine their futureindependently and without external interference, relying on peaceful means tosafeguard their rights,” highlighting “the importance of unity and solidaritywith Syria’s new rulers to achieve mutual understanding and agreement to fosterpeace and stability and prevent a recurrence of the suffering endured by theKurdish people and other communities in Syria.”