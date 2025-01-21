FRANCE 24 exclusive report in Syria's Deraa region as transition authorities seek to unify militias

2025-01-21 23:00:04 - From: France 24

For the new transition government led by Ahmad Al-Sharaa, unifying all of Syria’s armed groups to form a national army is crucial to rebuild a viable country. On Monday an important step was taking with the first joint operation led with Ahmad Al-Awad’s “Southern Operations Chamber” a powerful militia that controles swathes of territory around the city of Deraa. FRANCE 24's James André and Achraf Abid were allowed to join the fighters in their mission. Here is their exclusive report.