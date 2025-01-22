Halliburton to Develop 2 Oil Fields in Iraq

2025-01-22 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with US-based Halliburton for the development of the Nahr Bin Omar [Nahr Bin Umar, Nahr Ben Umar] and Sindbad oil fields in Basra. According to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, the project will employ Integrated Field Management […]

