2025-01-22 09:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrahcrude oil prices edged up as global oil prices remained stable.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by 42cents to $87.02 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 42 cents, reaching $81.27per barrel.

Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to$79.38 per barrel at 0420 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures(WTI) inched up 1 cent to $75.84.