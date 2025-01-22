Oil prices hold as Trump declares energy emergency

2025-01-22 09:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices were littlechanged on Wednesday as markets weighed U.S. President Donald Trump'sdeclaration of a national energy emergency on his first day in office and itsimpact on supply.

Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to$79.38 per barrel at 0420 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures(WTI) inched up 1 cent to $75.84.

The contracts settled lower onTuesday after Trump laid out a sweeping plan to maximise oil and gasproduction, including by declaring a national energy emergency to speedpermitting, rolling back environmental protections, and withdrawing the U.S.from the Paris climate pact.

"Market participants are tryingto digest the mixed signals that Trump 2.0 bring for the trajectory for oilprices," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

"Near-term focus will be onwhether his aim to fill up the U.S. strategic reserves materialises," saidYeap, adding that attention is on his upcoming tariff policies.

Trump's latest energy policy isunlikely to spur near-term investment or change U.S. production growth,analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note, adding that it could, however,moderate potential erosion of refined product demand.

Analysts also questioned if Trump'spromise to refill the strategic reserve would make any changes to oil demand asthe Biden administration was already purchasing oil for the emergencystockpile.

Investors also remained cautious asTrump's trade policy remained unclear. He said he was thinking of imposing 25%tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico from Feb. 1, rather than on his firstday in office as previously promised.

The U.S. president also added thathis administration would "probably" stop buying oil from Venezuela,among the top suppliers of oil to the country.

Meanwhile, a rare winter stormchurned across the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, and much of the United Statesremained in a dangerous deep freeze.

North Dakota's oil production wasestimated to be down by between 130,000 and 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) dueto extreme cold weather and related operational challenges, the state'spipeline authority said on Tuesday.

The impact of the storm on oil andgas operations remained limited in Texas, with minimum interruptions in gasflows, few power outages and plenty of gasoline inventories at the pump, asmany roads and highways remained closed.

(REUTERS)



