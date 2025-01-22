Kurdistan Parliament fails to elect Leadership, Interim Speaker resigns

2025-01-22 13:37:34 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Parliament failed to elect itsnew leadership council Wednesday after a session was derailed by a lack ofquorum.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, only 26 of the 100members attended the session, falling far short of the number required toproceed.

Interim Speaker Mohammed Suleiman announced his resignationin protest at the impasse, saying during a press conference, “There is noreadiness to elect the leadership council, and the quorum is not met. I am notwilling to remain in this position.”

The deadlock deepened after several parties including the KDP and the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), withdrew from the session, breaking the quorumneeded to move forward with the vote.

Tensions between the KDP, which holds 31 seats, and thePatriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which controls 18 seats, have escalated asboth sides accuse each other of political maneuvering to undermine thedemocratic process.

The KDP had put forward Vala Fareed and Halgurd Sheikh Najibas candidates for leadership council positions, while the PUK nominated ShalawKosrat Rasul and Miran Mohammed, seeking to challenge the KDP’s influence andpush for more balanced power-sharing. The New Generation Movement, which holdsnine seats, proposed Kurdawan Jamal as its candidate.

Despite parliamentary elections in October 2024, politicaldisputes also have stalled the formation of a new government and delayedcritical leadership appointments.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani urged theparties to engage in dialogue and prioritize the public interest. “We needpeaceful campaigning and solutions that serve the needs of the Kurdish people,”he said in a statement.