CBI auctions +$296 million on Wednesday

2025-01-22 15:13:21 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) salesof the US dollar surpassed $296 million in the currency auction on Wednesday.

According to an official statement by the Bank, theCBI sold $296,160,447 million during today's auction.

The Bank covered these transactions at a baseexchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits, internationalsettlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while the rate stood at1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollar sales were directed towards bolsteringbalances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to$277,410,447, representing 93.5% compared to cash sales, which amounted to$18,750,000.

One bank purchased cash dollars, while fivefulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange companiesparticipating in the auction was 25 companies