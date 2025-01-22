Alliance protests amendments to Personal Status Law

2025-01-22 16:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The 188 Alliance organized a protest in Al-Sulaymaniyah onWednesday in response to controversial amendments to Iraq's Personal StatusLaw.

During the protest, participants raised banners advocating for theprotection of women's and minorities rights and denounced any changes to lawsthat ensure justice and equality for all citizens.

During a press conference, Rezaw Gull Mohammed, a member of the alliance,stated that the recent amendments to the 1959 Personal Status Law were passedin an opaque manner, violating constitutional principles and the parliamentaryrules of procedure. “These amendments were passed as part of a package deal,reflecting a lack of genuine political will to resolve issues through dialogueand consensus,” she said.

Gull Mohammed further accused the amendments of attempting to reinforcepolitical quotas while undermining the rights of women and minorities, posing adirect threat to social justice.

She urged all political and civil forces to join the 188 Alliance in itslegal and political battle against the amendments, emphasizing the importanceof forming a unified front to defend the Constitution and protect citizens'rights.

The alliance announced plans to continue its legal and political pressure,intending to submit a petition to the Federal Court to annul the amendments,which they deem unlawful.

This demonstration follows the January 21 vote in the Iraqi Parliament onamendments to the Personal Status Law, which have sparked widespread oppositionfrom civil society organizations and human rights advocates, particularly dueto provisions that allow child marriage for girls as young as nine and grantmore power to religious courts in family matters.

Critics argue that the changes undermine women's rights, limit genderequality, and could lead to further religious influence in the legal system.

The 1959 Personal Status Law is seen as a crucial piece of legislationprotecting the rights of women and minorities in Iraq, and any attempts toamend it have raised concerns about potential negative impacts on the country’ssocial fabric.