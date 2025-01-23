Oil prices slide amid tariff uncertainty and energy policy shifts

2025-01-23 11:26:04 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices dipped inAsian trade on Thursday, extending losses amid uncertainty over how U.S.President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and energy policies would impactglobal economic growth and energy demand.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents,or 0.3%, to $78.74 a barrel at 0427 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediatecrude (WTI) eased 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.21.

In the prior session, Brent futuressettled at $79.00 in a fifth straight day of losses and WTI futures settled at$75.44 in a fourth consecutive day of declines.

"Oil markets have given backsome recent gains due to mixed drivers," said senior market analystPriyanka Sachdeva at Phillip Nova. "Key factors include expectations ofincreased U.S. production under President Trump's pro-drilling policies andeasing geopolitical stress in Gaza, lifting fears of further escalation insupply disruption from key producing regions."

The broader economic implications ofU.S. tariffs could further dampen global oil demand growth, she added.

Trump has said he would add newtariffs to his sanctions threat against Russia if the country does not make adeal to end its war in Ukraine. He added these could be applied to "otherparticipating countries" as well.

He also vowed to hit the EuropeanUnion with tariffs, impose 25% tariffs against Canada and Mexico, and said hisadministration was discussing a 10% punitive duty on China because fentanyl isbeing sent to the U.S. from there.

On Monday, he also declared anational energy emergency. That is intended to provide him with the authorityto reduce environmental restrictions on energy infrastructure and projects andease permitting for new transmission and pipeline infrastructure, though someanalysts remain sceptical on the pace of oil production uptick in thenear-term.

"Overall, Trump's policies areintroducing volatility, and the market will closely watch how sanctions,drilling expansions, and trade policies evolve in shaping the global oillandscape," Phillip Nova's Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, on the U.S. oil inventoryfront, crude stocks rose by 958,000 barrels in the week ended Jan. 17,according to sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Gasoline inventories rose by 3.23million barrels, and distillate stocks climbed by 1.88 million barrels, theysaid.

(REUTERS)