EXCLUSIVE: Syria eyes new agricultural cooperation horizons with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, SyrianAgriculture Minister Mohammad Taha Al-Ahmad affirmed that relations betweenSyria and Iraq are opening “broad avenues” for cooperation, particularly inagriculture, expressing optimism about improved trade between the two countriesin the future.

In an exclusive interview withShafaq News Agency, the Syrian minister emphasized that the commercial,economic, and social ties between Iraq and Syria present “substantialopportunities for collaboration, particularly in agriculture and waterresources,” describing the Euphrates River as “a vital lifeline for bothnations.”

“There are new plans to strengthencooperation in agricultural imports and exports.”

Regarding agricultural trade,Al-Ahmad highlighted that exported crops include several key products. Whiletrade was previously hindered by security and regulatory obstacles, heexpressed optimism about its “revival with the resumption of commercialcooperation between the two countries.”

Al-Ahmad also confirmed hisministry’s commitment to the current agricultural plan through the end ofApril, while a new strategy is being developed to advance the sector andrestore it as a reliable source of income for farmers. “This plan will involverepealing unfair laws that have negatively impacted agriculture, introducingnew legislation to support the ministry’s work, and prioritizing themaintenance of infrastructure and irrigation stations,” he explained.

Moreover, the minister discussed thechallenges faced by farmers in areas affected by mines and past conflicts, withmany struggling to return to their lands due to destroyed homes and a lack ofbasic services, particularly in rural eastern and southern Idlib, northernHama, and the Ghouta. Some farmers have also reportedly lost their lives orsustained injuries while working on their land due to unexploded mines,resulting in delays in cultivation until specialists clear the areas. “Despitethese challenges, the new government has begun efforts to revive these regions,but it will require significant time and effort,” he clarified.

As for plans to revitalize thelivestock sector, Al-Ahmad instructed agricultural research centers to focus onbreeding improved livestock, including sheep and cattle, to enhance milk andmeat production. “The ministry will also work on advancing the poultry sectorby producing improved chicks and laying hens,” he added.

“We plan to cultivate new crops inSyrian lands, such as cotton, sugar beets, and medicinal and aromatic plants,which stopped production due to the exceptional circumstances the agriculturalsector has faced,” the Syrian minister concluded.