Erbil celebrates 79th anniversary of Mahabad Republic's establishment

2025-01-23 13:50:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a cultural evening was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Mahabad Republic establishment.

The event brought together artists, cultural enthusiasts, foreign guests, and diplomats to honor the memory of the Kurdish republic's founding with an evening highlighted by a musical performance by the Kurdistan Orchestra.

The Mahabad Republic was founded in Iran on January 22, 1946, following the end of World War II, with Qazi Mohammad elected as its first president. The republic included parts of Iranian Kurdistan, Azerbaijan, and Western Iran and was modeled after the Soviet Union, complete with a president, prime minister, parliament, and its own army—the Peshmerga—trained and equipped by the Soviet Union.

The Mahabad Republic garnered significant support from Kurds in Iran, offering them a platform to assert their cultural identity. However, the republic faced immense challenges and did not endure for long. On March 26, 1946, the Soviets, facing pressure from Western powers including the United States and the United Nations Security Council, promised the Iranian government they would withdraw from northwest Iran.

By June of the same year, Iran regained control over Iranian Azerbaijan, isolating the Mahabad Republic. This led to a decline in resources for the tribes supporting Qazi Mohammad and the cessation of economic and military aid from the Soviet Union, resulting in the republic’s collapse.

On December 5, 1946, the war council informed Qazi Mohammad they would resist the Iranian army’s advance into the region. However, Qazi Mohammad feared that the Iranian military would slaughter Kurdish civilians, prompting him to avoid conflict at all costs.

On December 15, 1946, Iranian forces entered Mahabad, shutting down the Kurdish printing press, banning Kurdish language education, and burning all Kurdish books, including school texts. On March 31, 1947, Qazi Mohammad was executed by hanging in Mahabad, accused of treason. His execution took place in Garjra Square, where he had once declared the founding of the republic.