Young Kurd overcomes loss of vision to study law, publish book

2019/12/14 | 21:50 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- TORONTO (Kurdistan 24) – A young Kurdish woman from Canada has persevered despite a challenging disability to study law at a prestigious university in Toronto, Canada, and has published a book in the process.

Being legally blind

Avesta Alani, a 24-year-old from the Kurdistan Region, moved to Canada with her family at the age of 3.

At 8 years old, she began to lose her vision and was eventually diagnosed with cone-rod dystrophy (CRD), leaving her legally blind.

“At that time, it was a shock for my parents and myself, and the things in my life became very hard, even at that young age,” she told Kurdistan 24.

But, Avesta did not let her loss of vision stop her from achieving her dreams and accomplishing her goals, as she noted: “Like the Kurdish people, I too am a fighter and strong.”

She has become adaptable and uses technology to overcome challenges in her life, especially now that she lives alone while studying law in Toronto.

“I did not let [being legally blind] dictate my life and decided that I wanted to be someone who could make a difference.



I decided to become a lawyer.”

Journey in law

Indeed, Avesta remained true to her word and excelled in her studies, graduating high school and then completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Ottawa with high honors in International Development and Globalization as well as a minor in Philosophy.

During her undergrad years, the 24-year-old won the Ottawa Youth Award and the Celebration of People’s Award for her outstanding work and commitment to her community.

“I have been a national advocate for people with ‘disabilities’ for over seven years now, creating access to employment and education programs,” she told Kurdistan 24.

Avesta currently studies law at one of the top law schools in Toronto: Osgoode Hall Law School.



She expects to graduate in April 2020.



While studying law, the young Kurd has worked in New York at a fortune 500 with a head legal team for Pearson Education, and with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP – Canada’s oldest and largest law firm – where she plans to return upon graduation.

Message to the world

Avesta’s achievements do not end there.



In April 2018, she overcame her vision loss and published a book.

“Diffability: The Liberation of Potential,” published in April 2018 by FriesenPress, sparks a discussion about reform and the negative connotations of the term “disability.” The book suggests a progressive perspective to disabilities and offers insight into the “diffability” movement—the idea that it is not that a person cannot do something, but rather that they do it differently.

“I am trying to change the ideology of ‘disability’ through changing the philosophy and psychology of how we all regard it,” she told Kurdistan 24.



“It is a new doctrinal way of approaching this issue, and it talks about an international phenomenon.”

Avesta said she hopes to share her discussion about “diffability” with the Kurdistan Region, noting that her “Kurdish heritage and culture have always been very important.”

“Diffability: The Liberation of Potential” is available for purchase on Amazon.