Protesters see Sudani’s nomination disrespect to demands: media

2019/12/14 | 23:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi sources said on Friday that

there is almost a consensus between the political blocs on the nomination of

Mohammed Al-Sudani to head the government, Al-Arabiya reported.However, the protesters of

Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, rejected the candidacy of Sudani,

considering that as a disregard for the demands of the Iraqi protests that have

continued for two months.Clan elders and demonstrators

in Karbala also rejected the nomination of Sudani.