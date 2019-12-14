Protesters see Sudani’s nomination disrespect to demands: media

2019/12/14 | 23:15 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Iraqi sources said on Friday that
there is almost a consensus between the political blocs on the nomination of
Mohammed Al-Sudani to head the government, Al-Arabiya reported.However, the protesters of
Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, rejected the candidacy of Sudani,
considering that as a disregard for the demands of the Iraqi protests that have
continued for two months.Clan elders and demonstrators
in Karbala also rejected the nomination of Sudani.