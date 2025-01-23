Duhok villages struggle as Turkish airstrikes intensify in PKK conflict

2025-01-23 18:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Villages in northern Duhok are facing devastation as Turkiye’sOperation Claw-Lock intensifies.

Launched in April 2022 to target PKK fighters in Mount Matin, the campaignhas left civilians trapped in their homes, terrified of the relentlessbombings.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, has used the region as abase for its long-standing insurgency. In response, Turkiye has claimed successin targeting PKK positions. However, the military actions have left civiliansin these areas caught in the crossfire, enduring constant fear and destruction.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Koharze headman Ahmed Saadullah warned of alooming exodus. “Bombs fall even in the heart of our villages. We can’t farm orcare for our livestock. If this continues, places like Blava, Goharzi, Sirkeli,and Barji will be completely abandoned.”

Shar Amin Barji, a resident, described the desperate conditions, “We’ve losteverything, our crops, our forests, our peace. We are stuck, waiting for thenext bomb to fall.”

Another villager shared, “Our children are traumatized. We can’t escape, wecan’t live like this.”

The ongoing airstrikes have caused widespread economic devastation as well,with thousands of acres of farmland and forests destroyed, cutting offlivelihoods and forcing residents to depend on outside aid. “We’re not part ofthis conflict, but we’re the ones paying the price,” Barji added, urgingauthorities to intervene and end the crisis.