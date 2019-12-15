Bayern Munich is close to annexing the Brazilian Titi

2019/12/15 | 07:15 - Source: INA

Follow - INA

According to press reports, today, Saturday, that the Bayern Munich club is in the process of concluding a deal with the Brazilian midfielder of Ukrainian Shakhtar Club.



Player agent Pablo Bueno revealed that Bayern Munich officials entered negotiations to win the services of 19-year-old Titi for 50 million euros, which is a huge amount compared to the age of the young player

Titi participated in 27 games with Shakhtar Club early in the year 2019, during which he scored 8 goals and made 6 other goals

It is noteworthy that Bayern Munich is living in a difficult situation at the local level, as it ranks seventh on the list, while securing the qualification as a leader in the Champions League round of 16.