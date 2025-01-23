Winners of the Sixth “TRT World Citizen Awards” Announced

2025-01-23 20:16:41 - From: TRT

The winners of this year’s “TRT World Citizen” awards, initiated under the principle of “Inspiring Positive Change,” have been announced.

?stanbul - Launched in 2017 under the principle of “Inspiring Positive Change,” the TRT World Citizen Awards, one of TRT's most significant social responsibility initiatives, celebrated its sixth edition this year. The awards, given to individuals from various countries who have made significant global contributions to their communities, aim to amplify their stories worldwide and inspire positive change.

The sixth TRT World Citizen Awards, which has honored 25 individuals from 15 different countries to date, was held in ?stanbul, hosted by Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobac?. The award ceremony was attended by Presidency's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, TRT executives, politicians, NGO leaders, and notable figures from the fields of culture, arts, media, and academia. During the ceremony, Palestinian singer Llnur performed his songs “Wake Up” and “Keep Your Key,” composed for Palestine.

Head of Communications Altun: “TRT World Citizen initiative is one that emerged to institutionalize goodness.”

Speaking at the TRT World Citizen Awards ceremony, Fahrettin Altun, Presidency’s Head of Communications, emphasized that the TRT World Citizen initiative is one that emerged to institutionalize goodness. He stressed the great value of this initiative to institutionalize goodness in an era when evil has become ordinary.

Altun also stated that he sees this program as the concrete manifestation of the inspiration and courage that one human can give to another, saying: “In this context, I view telling the stories of real heroes and providing opportunities for them as a crucial aspect. I would like to thank all of my dear colleagues who contributed to this valuable program. I also thank all the managerial colleagues who transformed this valuable idea into a project. I believe that for many more years, this valuable initiative should continue to live, and we must act with the awareness that goodness is a real ideal that can be passed from generation to generation and is an effective element in solving the oppressions humanity faces. I hope that this program serves this purpose.”

Director General of TRT Sobac?: “As TRT, we contribute with all our resources to our country’s campaign for goodness, bringing those pushed to the margins into the very center of the frame.”

In his opening speech, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobac? stated that the TRT World Citizen Awards were established to support the amplification of the voices of those who defend justice and truth, ensuring their efforts reach a much wider audience. Sobac? said, “Through the World Citizen Award Ceremonies we have organized in past years, we have witnessed how countless overlooked stories of sacrifice can contribute to the spread of goodness. I believe that the heroes and their stories, which we will come to know closely here today, will open new horizons for all of us and inspire the goodness of the future.” He also emphasized that the most effective way to learn about goodness is by following those who embody and protect it.

Mehmet Zahid Sobac? continued, “As Türkiye’s public broadcaster, we at TRT strive to contribute to our country’s campaign for goodness with all our resources. Through our 17 television channels, 17 radio channels, digital news platforms, international digital platform, and international events, we act as the voice of the just, bringing those pushed to the margins into the very center of the frame. We work tirelessly to represent 8 billion people in the fields of media, broadcasting, and production,” he said, expressing gratitude to those who inspire hope and champion the cause of goodness.

Awards Presented to the Winners

In the “Communicator” category, Azima Dhanjee and Arhum Ishtiaq, in the “Educator” category, Rana Dajani, and in the “Youth” category, Hélène Ba received their awards from TRT executives.

The “Lifetime Achievement Award” was presented by Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobac? to Steve Sosebee, the founder of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), for saving the lives of thousands of children in war and conflict zones.

The “World Citizen of the Year” award went to Ay?enur Ezgi Eygi, who was tragically shot and killed by the Israeli Defense Forces during a protest in Nablus on September 6, 2024. Eygi’s award was received by her father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, by Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun.

The “TRT Special Award” given exclusively this year was presented to Dr. Amani Ballour, who managed a hospital during the war in Syria.