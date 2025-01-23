Leader Barzani urges Syrian authorities to respect Kurdish rights

2025-01-23 20:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani emphasized on Thursday the need for the newregime in Syria to respect the rights, aspirations, and distinctiveness of theKurdish people.

According tohis media office, leader Barzani met in Salahaddin resort with Tobias Lindner,Germany’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria, alongwith his accompanying delegation.

Barzanireferred to the long history of struggle, suffering, and sacrifices made by theKurdish people in Syria, according to the statement.

He alsohighlighted the importance of the Syrian authorities acknowledging the rights,aspirations, and particularities of the Kurdish people.

“the Kurdish parties in Syria shoulddetermine their future collectively, resolving differences through dialogue andpeaceful means.” He added.

During themeeting, both sides exchanged views on the political situation in the KurdistanRegion, the ongoing negotiations among political parties, and the formation ofthe new regional government.

On his part,the German Minister praised the smooth conduct of the Kurdistan Region'sparliamentary elections held last October, noting the large voter turnout anddescribing the elections as successful and exemplary.

Both sidesreaffirmed the “historic” relations between the people of Kurdistan andGermany. Barzani expressed his gratitude to the German government and peoplefor their support of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces during the fight againstISIS terrorists.

The German delegation assured Barzani ofGermany’s commitment to continue supporting the people of Kurdistan andmaintaining ongoing coordination and cooperation with the regional governmentunder all circumstances.