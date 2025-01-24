Iraq announces Oil Exports for December

2025-01-24 04:55:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil export volumes for December, but has again not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month. This continues the practice of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry. Total exports of crude oil: 101,024,596 barrels. Exports from the oil fields in […]

