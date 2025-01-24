CBI expected to hit $500M in daily dollar sales as spending soars

2025-01-24 12:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank ofIraq (CBI) daily sales are expected to approach $500 million due to risinggovernment spending, the Iraq Future Foundation for economic studies and consultancysaid on Friday.

The foundation's head, ManarAl-Obaidy, stated, "In 2024, the Iraqi government's average monthlyspending reached approximately 12 trillion dinars. With the addition of loansand advances received by government agencies and ministries, estimated ataround 2 trillion dinars monthly, the total government expenditure amounts to14 trillion dinars per month."

The government, he said, typicallyoperates for 20 days a month, meaning daily expenditure is approximately 700billion dinars. “To cover this spending, the Ministry of Finance needs to sellat least $400 million daily to the CBI to ensure it provides the necessaryliquidity to cover government expenses,” he explained.

The Central Bank can reportedlyprovide the Iraqi dinar required by the ministry only by selling an equivalentamount of dollars. As a result, the bank's dollar sales are directly linked tothe increase in government spending. "The higher the spending, the greaterthe CBI's need to sell more dollars," Al-Obaidy clarified.

"If this trend continues, dailymarket sales could reach between $400 and $500 million through variousmechanisms employed by the bank, reflecting the direct impact of rising publicexpenditure on the currency market," he added.

The focus, according to thefoundation's head, should not be on daily dollar sales rates but on the dailyspending rates driving the increase in dollar sales.

**1 USD = about 1.3k IQD