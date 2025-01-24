Iraq revives oil production from 20 wells in Kirkuk: Source

2025-01-24 13:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Jambur oil fieldin Kirkuk has resumed production from 20 wells, while an Angolan company signeda contract to drill 13 wells in the Qayyarah oil field of Nineveh Province, asource from the North Oil Company (NOC) reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News, “TheNOC has launched field development projects to enhance production in its Kirkukfields. Technical and engineering teams successfully restored 20 wells in theJambur field that had been inactive for years, adding around 10,000 barrels perday (bpd) to output.”

“Currently, production ranges from300,000 to 350,000 bpd, down from 500,000 to 750,000 bpd about 13 years ago.”

Notably, the Jambur oil field islocated northeast of Kirkuk, parallel to the Kirkuk and Bai Hassan fields, andhas been in production since August 1959.

In a related development, the sourcenoted that “Sonangol, the Angolan operator of the Najmah and Qayyarah fields inNineveh, has signed a contract with Iraq Drilling Company (IDC) to drill 10development wells, along with three optional appraisal wells in the Qayyarah field.”

The Arab Well Logging and WellServices Company (AWLCO) also participated in the turnkey contract. All partiesare committed to completing the project within the set timeline, which isexpected to increase Qayyarah's production to 15,000 bpd.

In December 2009, Iraq’s Ministry ofOil signed two preliminary agreements with Sonangol to develop the Qayyarah andNajmah fields. The company secured the contracts by proposing fees of $6 perbarrel with a production target of 110,000 bpd for Najmah, and $5 per barrelwith a target of 120,000 bpd for Qayyarah.

