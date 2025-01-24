2025-01-24 17:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Four months after the "second reading" of thedraft of the second amendment to the General Amnesty Law, the Iraqi Parliamentvoted to approve it "in one basket" alongside the Personal Status Lawproposal and the Restitution Law. The session witnessed heated debate and chaoswithin the parliament chamber.

The approval of the Amnesty Law, on Tuesday, was welcomed by Sunni blocsin the parliament, which had repeatedly called for its passage over severalmonths, citing the presence of "many innocent people" in prisons, inaddition to detainees whose cases were controversial due to the nature of thecharges against them, which they described as "malicious."

However, some Shiite factions oppose the law, fearing the release ofdetainees accused of terrorism-related offenses, amid protests from several MPsabout the voting process that led to the approval of the three controversiallaws.

Disputes over Voting Process

Deputy Chairman of the Legal Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, MortadaAl-Saedi, stated that "the Amnesty Law, from a legal perspective, iscomplete, but it remains a subject of disagreement. The previous law of 2016was implemented, with amendments regarding the definition of terrorism and theinclusion of individuals based on a secret informant or a single witnessrecognized for amnesty."

Al-Saedi further explained to Shafaq News that the tenth clause, whichstipulates the full reimbursement of amounts (for embezzlers and thieves), waspart of the 2016 law, but an additional clause was added stating that suchindividuals cannot establish a party or be appointed to a government positionat the level of a department head or higher. "This is the essence of theamendment, while the remaining provisions are identical to those in the 2016law," he said.

On the other hand, MP Susan Mansour from the Kurdistan National Unionbloc expressed her dissatisfaction with voting on the laws in one package,stating, "We had hoped that each law would be voted on separately inyesterday’s session, with unanimous approval and conviction of theirimportance."

Mansour clarified that her bloc didn’t oppose the general amnesty, butstood against the release of certain criminals, emphasizing the need to formcommittees correctly, especially in light of current regional circumstances.

As a result, there were calls to dismiss the Speaker of Parliament andchallenge the vote by several MPs.

Some MPs claimed that Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani did not read theAmnesty Law during the session, but merely read the justification for it, andthey were not fully informed about its details. They believed that he announcedthe passage of the law along with the laws on properties and personal status asa package.

After the session, many MPs gathered signatures to dismiss Al-Mashhadani,objecting to the voting procedure, with some revealing that the vote took placewithout MPs raising their hands.

Media Stunts?

In this context, political analyst Diya Al-Duraji revealed that thethree laws were passed in one deal agreed upon before the session, and"the Speaker of Parliament had the green light from everyone to announceapproval without counting the votes."

In an interview with Shafaq News, Al-Duraji described the objections andstatements either in support or rejection of the laws as "media stunts andelectoral propaganda, aimed at winning the hearts of supporters, depending onwhether the person was opposing or supporting the law, according to thespecifics of each law."

Regarding the general amnesty law, the political analyst stressed thatit was "not a mass prison release like the former regime used to do before2003; it is a single law, not implemented in stages as some havepromoted," criticizing certain press statements. "The intention seemsto mislead about the law, suggesting that other categories will be included ina later stage, which is not true," he added.

Al-Duraji emphasized that "every clause in the law has conditionsthat must be met before releasing a prisoner," such as the first-time drugoffenders, and that prisoners who were imprisoned due to "secretinformants" would be reassessed by a legal committee. "If provenotherwise, they will remain incarcerated and not be released."

He also noted that those owing debts must settle them before beingreleased from prison, or they will remain incarcerated. This also applies todivorce and inheritance cases, which must be resolved through settlement orpayment of dues.

Additionally, issues related to fraud and forged checks must be handledaccording to law, with matters of forgery, such as in the cases of MohamedAl-Halbousi and Leith Al-Dulaimi, treated with exemption from punishment on thecondition that they do not engage in any future political activities.

On the surface, the law is likely to result in the release of manyindividuals convicted of public crimes, benefiting both Sunnis and Shiites, notjust the former. However, the law also stipulates those private rights must berelinquished by the affected parties before release can occur.

This is in line with the tribal reconciliation and blood money practicesthat have been part of Iraq's legal systems before and after the formation ofthe Iraqi kingdom in 1920 and continue to this day, according to Al-Duraji.

What is a Terrorist Crime?

Parliamentary documents showed amendments to five clauses in the AmnestyLaw, addressing crimes, drugs, and the redefinition of "terrorist"crimes.

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi explained that "The general amnesty lawpassed by parliament requires the complainant or the victim's family to waivebefore the investigative judge, and also the fulfillment of financialobligations by those included under this law. The legal representative of thepublic interest (government, ministry, or department) doesn't need to waive thepublic right. There may be settlements for those wanted for public financialcrimes under the compensation or government debt collection laws, which couldbe paid in installments."

Al-Tamimi explained to Shafaq News that the second article of the lawredefines terrorism crimes, excluding those that did not result in murder,disability, damage to state institutions, or fighting against the armed forces,as well as those who did not participate in incitement, conspiracy, orrecruitment. Crimes like kidnapping, if they did not result in death orpermanent injury, are included under the law.

As for embezzlement, theft of state funds, public financial waste, andadministrative and financial corruption, those who pay off their debts in fullwill be released from prison. This clause stipulates those individualsconvicted at the level of a director-general or higher will face restrictionsupon release, preventing them from engaging in political activities, runningfor elections, or forming political parties.

Retrials Possible, Under Conditions

Al-Tamimi pointed out the possibility of requesting a retrial forcertain excluded crimes, especially if the convicted individual had beensubjected to torture or harsh treatment, according to one of the clauses in thelaw. The law also requires a central committee in the Supreme Judicial Counciland additional committees in the provinces to process these requests, whetherrelated to coerced confessions or secret informants.

He also highlighted the fifth article of the law, granting amnesty tothose caught with less than 50 grams of drug substances, provided they have notbeen previously convicted of the same crime and their families pledge not torepeat the offense.

Al-Tamimi concluded that "this law applies retroactively, coveringall crimes committed before its enactment," explaining that its mainpurpose is "to provide an opportunity for the reintegration of prisonersinto society and address the negative effects on their families."