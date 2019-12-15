Civil Defence to INA: 20 units to distinguish Hafiz Al-Qadhi Square fire

2019/12/15 | 23:20 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Over 20 civil defense units surrounded a fire that broke out in Hafiz Al-Qadi area, Al-Rasheed Street, Baghdad.

Director of Civil Defense, Major General Kadhim Bouhan, told Iraqi News Agency – INA that the divisions are currently in the process of extinguishing the fire that broke out in two commercial buildings.

He added, “The teams succeeded in surrounding the fire and preventing it from spreading in the neighboring buildings," explaining that "The first building has two floors and it is old, and the second of three floors is used as warehouses and commercial stores,"

Bouhan called on Baghdad Ops to lift the concrete casts to facilitate the entry of fire-fighters vehicles to the site, stressing that he ‘does not currently have any information about the causes of the fire’