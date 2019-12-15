Baghdad Ops calculate the number of reopened streets in 2019

2019/12/15 | 23:20 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD – YASSER AMER

Baghdad Operations Command announced the reopening of 500 main and branch streets for this year.

The director of Inspection Department at Baghdad Ops, Brigadier General Essam Taher Abdul Rahman, told Iraqi News Agency – INA that the reopened streets, during the current year, amounted to 500 streets between branches and main ones.

He noted that reopening these streets helped to bring back the life to the city and returned in the affirmative to the movement of traffic and trade in the capital.

"Approximately 55.000 concrete barriers were removed in general and 35.000 from the Green Zone in particular as the barriers were transferred and distributed to Baghdad’s borders," said Abdul Rahman.