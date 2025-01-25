Leader Barzani to Syrian Kurds: Unite for your rights

2025-01-25 09:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdishleader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, urgedSyrian Kurds to unite and strive for their rights peacefully.

In an interview with Shams TV,Barzani stated that Syrian Kurds "have endured Arabization policies andoppression since 1962," stressing the importance of the new regime inDamascus putting an end to this suffering.

"We are striving to unite theKurds in Syria to secure their rights without resorting to violence."

The Kurdish leader urged theKurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to stop interfering in the affairs of SyrianKurds, stating, "It is time for the PKK to allow Syrian Kurds to determinetheir own destiny."

Barzani also urged Mazloum Abdi,Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to "engage indialogue and remove any external influence."

Addressing issues in the KurdistanRegion, he remarked that the Region "has regained its internationalstanding after the parliamentary elections," expressing hope for "theinclusion of all winning parties in the new government."

Barzani underscored the agreementsbetween Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Kurdistan RegionalGovernment Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, stating, "While severalagreements have been reached, their implementation has been hindered by certainparties."

He concluded by expressing his wishto visit Qamishli, a city in northeastern Syria near the Turkish border,saying, "Qamishli is in my heart... I hope to visit it soon."