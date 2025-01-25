Oil prices end week lower as Trump urges OPEC to reduce prices

2025-01-25 10:25:49 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Oil prices settledslightly higher on Friday but posted a weekly decline, ending four straightweeks of gains, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping plans toboost domestic production while demanding that OPEC move to lower crude prices.

Brent crude futures settled up 21cents, or 0.27%, to $78.50 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)settled up 4 cents, or 0.05%, to $74.66.

Brent has lost 2.8% this week whileWTI was down 4.1%.

Trump on Friday reiterated his callfor the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut oil prices tohurt oil-rich Russia's finances and help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

"One way to stop it quickly isfor OPEC to stop making so much money and drop the price of oil ... that warwill stop right away," Trump said as he landed in North Carolina to viewstorm damage.

The threat of harsh U.S. sanctionson Russia and Iran, which are key oil producers, could undermine Trump's goalof lowering energy costs, StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said in a note on Friday.

"Trump knows this and hasleaned on OPEC to cover the void that these will create," Hodes said.

On Thursday, Trump told the WorldEconomic Forum he would demand that OPEC and its de facto leader, Saudi Arabia,bring down crude prices.

OPEC+, which includes Russia, hasyet to react, with delegates from the group pointing to a plan already in placeto start raising oil output from April.

"I don't really expect OPECwill change policy unless there is a change in fundamentals," UBScommodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. "Markets will be relativelymuted until we get more clarity on sanctions policy and tariffs."

TARIFFS

Chevron said on Friday it hadstarted production at a $48 billion expansion of the giant Tengiz oilfield,which will bring its output to around 1% of global crude supply, and couldfurther pressure OPEC's efforts in the last few years to limit production.

Trump declared a national energyemergency on Monday, rolling back environmental restrictions on energyinfrastructure as part of his plans to maximize domestic oil and gasproduction.

These rollbacks could support oildemand but have the potential to exacerbate oversupply, said Nikos Tzabouras,senior market specialist at trading platform Tradu.

Trump's policies so far have largelyfollowed predictions on the supply side, including cutting red tape to promotedomestic supply growth, according to StoneX's Hodes. However "the lowerhanging fruit for growth has already been picked."

The U.S. president vowed onWednesday to hit the European Union with tariffs and impose 25% tariffs onCanada and Mexico. He also said his administration was considering a 10%punitive duty on China.

As attention shifts to a possibleFebruary timeline for new tariffs, caution is likely to persist in the market,given potential negative implications for global growth and oil demandprospects, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. Traders expect oilprices to range between $76.50 and $78 a barrel, he added.

While bullish catalysts such as asignificant drawdown in U.S. crude stocks are providing temporary positiveswings, an over-supplied global market and projections of ailing Chinese demandcontinue to weigh on crude futures, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior marketanalyst at brokerage Phillip Nova.

U.S. crude inventories last week hittheir lowest level since March 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administrationsaid.

(REUTERS)