Call to rescue 300 Iraqi abductees in a secret prison near Baghdad

2019/12/16 | 10:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Euro-Mediterranean Human Right Monitor and the Iraqi Centre for the Documentation of War Crimes revealed today that armed groups had kidnapped at least 300 protesters recently, from or near the Tahrir Square during their participation in the ongoing protests in the Iraqi capital.They arbitrarily placed them in a secret prison in an agricultural area on the outskirts of Baghdad, MEM reported.The Euro-Mediterranean Human Right Monitor and the Iraqi Centre for the Documentation of War Crimes quoted in a joint statement one of the released detainees saying that the armed groups, which kidnapped him along with other protestors on 7 November belong to the security forces of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and they were in charge of the secret detention facility located near an agricultural area known as the Dora expressway- Baghdad.It was the old headquarters of an armed faction.

According to the statement of the released detainee, who provided an accurate description of the military uniform and vehicles used by these forces, the PMF Intelligence Directorate is directly responsible for most of the kidnappings targeting activists and protesters at major protest points in the capital, Baghdad.

He stated that the kidnapped protesters, including young women, are detained in appalling conditions inside the secret prison, which lacks the basic life necessities.

The PMF is an Iraqi governmental force, and part of the Iraqi armed forces.



It is commanded by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and made up of about 67 factions.