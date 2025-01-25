Basrah crudes post weekly loss

2025-01-25 11:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil recorded a decline during the past week.

On Friday, Basrah Heavy Crude closed its last session with a one-cent gain,reaching $78.43. However, it recorded a weekly loss of $1.83, equivalent to 2.33%.

Similarly, Basrah Medium Crude closed its last session with a one-cent increase,settling at $81.68. It also saw a weekly drop of $1.83 or 2.24%.

Brent crude futures settled up 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $78.50 a barrel. USWest Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled up 4 cents, or 0.05%, to $74.66.