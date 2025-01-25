Hopes for property returns, calls for nationwide inclusion in Restitution Law

2025-01-25 13:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ After the Iraqi parliament approved the Restitution Law toreturn confiscated properties to their rightful owners, there have beensignificant hopes across various segments of society that the new law wouldinclude them.

From the far north to the far south of Iraq, the dissolved RevolutionaryCommand Council seized land from Iraqi citizens. Therefore, the new law shouldbe applied throughout Iraq for all its people, not limited to a specific regionor group.

During the era of the dissolved Baath Party, the Revolutionary CommandCouncil served as the party’s executive arm, formed after the military coupagainst the government of Abdul Rahman Arif in 1968. It was the finaldecision-making body in Iraq before the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime in2003.

The Council held both legislative and executive powers, including theselection of the president and vice president by a two-thirds majority. Thefirst president was Ahmed Hassan Al-Bakr, who served from 1968 until 1979, whenhis deputy, Saddam Hussein, took over until the regime’s collapse in 2003.

In a single vote, the Iraqi parliament recently passed the RestitutionLaw for the return of properties confiscated under some of the RevolutionaryCommand Council's decisions, alongside proposals for the Personal Status Law No.188 of 1959 and the Second Amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016.

Land confiscation from rightful owners was one of the decisions made bythe Revolutionary Command Council during Saddam’s rule, which led to a majorcrisis affecting many who lost their properties. Today, following theparliamentary vote, the legitimate landowners hope to regain control over theirproperties and utilize them for investment.

26,000 Hectares to Be Returned

Iraq's Prime Ministerial Advisor for the Affairs of the Faili Kurds,Tariq Al-Mandlawi, explained that vast areas, totaling more than 26,000hectares, which were seized by the former regime through decisions targetingthe Faili Kurds, will be returned to their rightful owners following thefinalization of the law.

Al-Mandlawi, noted in a statement to Shafaq News, that the dissolvedRevolutionary Command Council issued two “unjust” decisions against the FailiKurds, Decisions 489 and 617, which led to the confiscation of agriculturallands in Khanaqin and Mandali.

He also mentioned other lands in Zurbatiyah and Badrah seized bySaddam’s regime, "but these were not included in the current decision, andwe hope they will be covered as well."

The advisor emphasized also the efforts to "overcome obstacles andresolve issues caused by the previous regime’s practices against the Failiregions and other parts of Iraq."

During his rule in the 1970s and 1980s, Saddam Hussein’s regime forciblybrought hundreds of thousands of Arab settlers to Kurdish-majority areas in Diyala,Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin as part of a systematic Arabization policy thatdisplaced Kurds, took their lands, and gave them to the newcomers.

Central and Southern Regions, Injustice Law?

Member of the Iraqi parliament's legal committee, Aref Al-Hamami,clarified that "the law does not cover all of Iraq, even though it doesnot specify ethnicity, religion, or gender."

He pointed out that the Restitution Law focuses on annulling a series ofdecisions made by the previous regime, "and anyone whose propertyconfiscation corresponds with the law’s provisions can reclaim it," hetold Shafaq News.

Al-Hamami believed that this law was part of "a political deal whenthe government was initially formed," explaining that most of the areasaffected are located in Kirkuk, "and then later, regions such as Balad,Dujail, and parts of Diyala, as well as the Faili Kurds," were added.

However, the new law does not include the central and southern regions,despite the existence of seized lands and properties in places like Nasiriyahand Amarah since the era of Abdul Karim Qasim, which were later confiscated bySaddam Hussein. "Therefore, objections to the law arose due to theinjustice faced by the people of central and southern Iraq who ownedresidential or agricultural lands that were previously seized," saidAl-Hamami.

Benefit and Justice for All

Echoing this sentiment, Joseph Slewa, leader of the Chaldean SyriacAssyrian Popular Council, emphasized that "the dissolved RevolutionaryCommand Council seized agricultural lands from citizens in various areas fromthe far north to the far south, so it is surprising that land restitution islimited to just Kirkuk."

He stressed in an interview with Shafaq News the necessity of"returning the rights of citizens that were taken by the former regimethrough politically motivated decisions," and emphasized that the lawshould be fair for all Iraqis, not based on sectarian or ethnic grounds."The benefits and justice should apply to everyone."

Slewa further explained that there were lands seized from Christians,Chaldeans, Syriacs, and Assyrians in the Nineveh Plain, Baghdad, and Basra, aswell as lands confiscated from citizens in central and southern Iraq.Therefore, "the decision should not be sectarian or discriminatory, and noone should be left out," he concluded.

In recent years, the Iraqi state has regained some of the properties ofSaddam Hussein and his relatives. In 2018, the Iraqi Accountability and JusticeCommission announced the seizure of the assets of Saddam Hussein, more than4,000 of his relatives, and other key figures of his regime.

The parliament proposed, in 2020 a draft law to annul decisions made bythe former regime, which led to the confiscation of Kurdish property in Diyala.The most affected areas by the demographic Arabization and forced displacementpolicies were Mandali District (93 km east of Baqubah) and the outskirts of Khanaqin,due to their strategic location.