New Escalation: KRI teachers, employees to strike over salary crisis

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region (KRI)will see a "new escalation" on Sunday, with a general strike byteachers and employees aiming to pressure authorities to address their demandsover delayed salaries, an official announced on Saturday.

“Starting Sunday, we will begin afull-scale strike and intensify our demand for our rights,” Dilshad Mirani, amember of the Coordination Committee for the protesting teachers and employees,wrote on Facebook.

Mirani explained that this step ispart of "escalating peaceful protests to draw attention from thegovernment and the international community to the suffering of those affectedby the delayed salary crisis," as the Region endures a severe economic setback,with many teachers and employees yet to receive their salaries for December2024 and January 2025.

Notably, the salary payment issue,tied to federal budget allocations and the KRI’s oil revenue contributions, hasdeeply impacted the Region’s people, sparking strikes and shutdowns in severalareas such as Al-Sulaymaniyah, with schools, universities, and governmentoffices disrupted. After halting oil exports through the Turkish Ceyhanpipeline, Baghdad began providing loans to cover salaries. In 2024, the FederalSupreme Court issued a binding decision mandating the direct disbursement ofsalaries to Kurdistan Region employees, bypassing Erbil. However, paymentscontinued to face interruptions, with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)accusing Baghdad of irregular disbursements.



