Gas supply issues reduce power production in Kurdistan

2025-01-25 15:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity announced onSaturday a reduction of 700 megawatts in power production due to disruptions inliquefied gas supplies to power plants.

"Dana Gas was forced to cut its electricity production by 700megawatts, equivalent to 100 million cubic feet, due to issues withtransporting liquefied gas at the Khor Mor (Kormor) Gas Plant," theministry said in a statement.

The Khor Mor gas field is the primary source of natural gas forelectricity generation in the Kurdistan Region.

The situation has since stabilized, with electricity generation reaching3,700 megawatts, according to the statement.

Earlier this month, the ministry had also reported a 750-megawattreduction in power production, citing lower gas pressure at the field duringdevelopment operations.

The Ministry of Electricity reaffirmed its commitment to “providingcitizens with electricity, advancing infrastructure projects, and developingthe power grid, including efforts to implement smart metering systems.”