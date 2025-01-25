Trump’s oil gamble fails, Iraq’s budget fuels corruption

2025-01-25 16:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, oil expert HamzaAl-Jawahiri criticized US President Donald Trump’s efforts to manipulate globaloil prices, predicting their failure.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Jawahiriargued that Trump’s strategy to lower oil prices was politically driven, aimedat influencing global events such as the war in Ukraine and political shifts inGaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

He highlighted the short-term benefits forindustrialized nations, noting that “while low oil prices might boost economicgrowth initially, the resulting surge in demand would likely push prices above$80 per barrel within months.”

Al-Jawahiri also warned of the risks tothe US, describing Trump’s program of expanding domestic production whilepressuring Saudi Arabia to increase output as “unsustainable.”

“This strategy creates instability andcould lead to long-term strategic losses for the United States,” he said.

Shifting the focus to Iraq, Al-Jawahiricriticized the inflated budget, which he said “facilitates the misappropriationof public funds.”

“Iraq does not require such an enormousbudget. The exaggerated figures are crafted to enable corruption,” he asserted.

He pointed to Iraq’s economic resilienceduring past crises, emphasizing that “in 2014, when oil prices dropped to $40per barrel, the country managed to pay salaries without resorting toborrowing.”

Al-Jawahiri urged the government to adoptfiscal discipline by cutting unnecessary borrowing and aligning spending withactual oil revenues.

Notably, throughout his presidency, Trumppersistently advocated for lowering global oil prices to reduce energy costs,stimulate US economic growth, and strengthen domestic energy production. Heoften pressured major oil producers like Saudi Arabia and OPEC to boost output,framing this as a way to stabilize markets and benefit consumers.

Trump also used oil prices as ageopolitical tool, particularly to weaken Russia during the war in Ukraine byreducing its oil revenue streams. While his initiatives led to temporary pricedeclines, analysts and producers have questioned their long-term viability,given the market's volatility and the emphasis by many producers on maintaininglong-term stability over short-term price reductions.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s reliance on oil, whichmakes up 90% of state revenues, leaves the economy highly vulnerable to globalprice fluctuations. The 2024 budget, totaling 211 trillion dinars ($161 billion),includes a substantial deficit of 64 trillion dinars, primarily allocated tosalaries and pensions.

Moreover, corruption continues toundermine Iraq’s financial system. A fuel oil smuggling network reportedlygenerates over $1 billion annually for external actors by exploiting subsidizedgovernment fuel.