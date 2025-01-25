Iraq's deal with BP to boost oil production, strengthen Kirkuk's energy sector

2025-01-25 17:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's recent agreement with British oil giant BP toredevelop Kirkuk’s key oil and gas fields is a significant step for theregion’s economic growth, Jaafar Abbas Karim, the administrative and financialdeputy of Kirkuk's governor said on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Karim emphasized that the deal would helpenhance the operations of North Oil Company, increasing its oil productioncapacity.

“The agreement is expected to increase output and utilize associatedgas, which would contribute to electricity generation in Kirkuk through newpower stations,” he explained, pointing out that the deal aligns with Kirkuk’surgent need to revitalize its oil and gas sectors and would improve keyservices such as electricity.

“The provincial authorities are awaiting BP's start on implementing thecontract in the near future.” He said.

Last January, Iraq reached an agreement with BP to redevelop four majoroil and gas fields in Kirkuk. The deal aims to increase oil production by up to150,000 barrels per day (bpd.)

The deal also includes investments to eliminate the practice of gasflaring by 2028.

According to Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani, “This deal willbenefit the region by supplying underutilized northern refineries with morecrude oil.”

Unlike older agreements with foreign companies that offered limitedfinancial benefits, the new agreements are designed to be more profitable andattractive to international investors.

This deal, while hailed as a potential economic boon for Iraq, is likelyto have implications, particularly as the government moves forward with plansto secure control over three major fields in Kirkuk—Khurmala, Havana, andKormor—which are currently under Kurdish control. The Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) has expressed concerns about the project, stressing the need forcoordination with Baghdad.

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdish region, highlighted theconstitutional dispute over Kirkuk’s status and called for trilateraldiscussions between Baghdad, the Kurdish region, and BP to ensure theagreement’s implementation is fair and inclusive.