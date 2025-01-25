Exclusive: Border Patrol-PKK firefight erupts after surrender refusal

2025-01-25 18:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The deadly clash between Iraqi Border Guardsand Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Zakho, Kurdistan Region, broke out when aBorder Guard patrol was investigating suspicious activity in the area, a sourceannounced on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the patrol approached ahouse where two PKK fighters were hiding and demanded their surrender. However,the fighters refused, leading to an intense firefight between the two sides.

Revealing the casualties, the source confirmed that theclash resulted in the deaths of two Border Guard members, with a third wounded,while the two PKK fighters inside the house were also killed.

“Following the incident, a Turkish warplane launched anairstrike on the same house, completely destroying it,” the source said.

“A day before the clash, there had been heavy clashesbetween Turkish forces and PKK fighters in the area between the villages ofShile and Suria, although no information was available on the resultingcasualties,” the source also noted.

On Friday, the Iraqi Border Guard Command confirmed thearmed combat with PKK militants in Batifa subdistrict, Zakho.

Earlier, a source confirmed that “the attack was carried outby PKK militants, who frequently target Iraqi and Peshmerga military positionsalong the Turkish border.”

The PKK has established a stronghold in the Qandil Mountainsin the KRI and is active in various cities, regions, and valleys, launchingattacks on Turkish territory from there.

Designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the UnitedStates, and the European Union, the group has been engaged in an armed struggleagainst the Turkish state since the 1980s, seeking greater autonomy for theKurdish population in Turkiye.