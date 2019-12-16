Protesters close a university and an activist survives an assassination attack

2019/12/16 | 16:00 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
This morning, protesters closed a university in Babil
Governorate, preventing students and staff from working.Shafaq News correspondent said that this morning, protesters
closed the university gates, and prevented students and staff from entering.The correspondent added that the protesters called the
university to strike the official working hours in support of the
demonstrations in the country.Meanwhile, a security source said that after midnight,
unidentified gunmen with silencer guns shot 15-year-old protester Mohammed
Baqer in Dhi Qar without being able to hit him.