Turkish army hit PKK positions in northern Duhok

2025-01-25 21:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery and warplanes launchedintensive strikes on positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) inDuhok, a security source reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the strikes hit thefoothills of Mount Gara overlooking Al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok,resulting in the destruction of a house.

No casualties were reported yet.

The residents of these villages were forced to flee twoyears ago due to the escalating armed conflict between the PKK and Turkishforces.

Earlier today, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announcedon X that the army had neutralized 2 PKK militants in the Haftanin region ofnorthern Iraq and 3 PKK/YPG members in the Peace Spring Operation areas ofnorthern Syria.

The term "neutralize," used by Turkishauthorities, indicates that the PKK militants were either killed, surrendered,or captured.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK has its origins inthe early 1980s when the PKK began its armed struggle for an independentKurdish state within Turkiye.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, this conflict escalated intoa full-scale insurgency, with the PKK employing guerrilla tactics and theTurkish military responding with major operations targeting PKK strongholds,both within Turkiye and across the border in northern Iraq.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, theUnited States, and the European Union.