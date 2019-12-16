World: World Vision's pledges at the Global Refugee Forum: Putting Children at the Centre of the Global Refugee Forum

2019/12/16 | 19:30 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Ethiopia, Iraq, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, World, Zambia, Zimbabwe

World Vision pledges to support 43,000 refugees on a pathway towards self-reliance in 8 countries

World Vision is a member of The Poverty Alleviation Coalition, launched in July 2019.



It comprises UNHCR, The World Bank Partnership for Economic Inclusion (PEI) and 13 non-governmental organisations.



The NGOs are BOMA Project, BRAC, Caritas Switzerland, Concern Worldwide, the Danish Refugee Council, HIAS, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), GOAL, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Trickle Up, Village Enterprise, & World Vision.

The Coalition will work towards the common vision of increasing self-reliance, economic and social inclusion of refugees and host community households by sustainably increasing income-earning opportunities.



Specifically, the Coalition aims to alleviate the poverty of 500,000 households (refugees and hosts) in 35 countries within the next 5 years (2020-2025).



The Coalition will use the well-proven ‘Graduation Approach’ through an 18-36 month programme.

World Vision’s aim is to support 85,000 those refugees on a pathway towards self-reliance in 22 countries at a cost of $113 Million over five years 3.



World Vision’s Pledge is to scale up programmes to support 43,000 of those refugees across 8 countries to the value of $68 Million in collaboration with coalition partners in the following countries: Iraq, South Sudan, Sudan, Rwanda, Ethiopia,

Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia.