Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Hundreds of Missing Tribal Fighters Found in Mass Grave

while a mass grave was discovered:
Protest News:
In Baghdad, an activist also working as a journalist
was murdered by unknown assailants.
A bomb on a car belonging to activists blew up and wounded two people
in Diwaniya.
In other violence:
A mass
grave containing hundreds of bodies was discovered near Fallujah.
Authorities suspect it may contain the bodies of 643 men and boys belonging to al-Muhamdah
tribe, who mysteriously disappeared after the liberation of the area from
the Islamic State.
The men were part of a tribal militia.
Many blamed a Shi’ite
militia for the disappearances.
Four Iraqi soldiers
were killed and three were wounded during an ISIS attack in the Nahda
basin.
Militants killed
two policemen in Kirkuk.
A bomb in Ayadiya killed two people.
In Mosul, two dumped bodies
were found.
An attack left one soldier dead
and two wounded in Nawfal.
Three militants
were killed in an airstrike in Albu Juma.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis