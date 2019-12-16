Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Hundreds of Missing Tribal Fighters Found in Mass Grave

2019/12/16 | 19:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 11 people were killed, and seven more wounded,

while a mass grave was discovered:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, an activist also working as a journalist

was murdered by unknown assailants.

A bomb on a car belonging to activists blew up and wounded two people

in Diwaniya.

In other violence:

A mass

grave containing hundreds of bodies was discovered near Fallujah.

Authorities suspect it may contain the bodies of 643 men and boys belonging to al-Muhamdah

tribe, who mysteriously disappeared after the liberation of the area from

the Islamic State.



The men were part of a tribal militia.



Many blamed a Shi’ite

militia for the disappearances.

Four Iraqi soldiers

were killed and three were wounded during an ISIS attack in the Nahda

basin.

Militants killed

two policemen in Kirkuk.

A bomb in Ayadiya killed two people.

In Mosul, two dumped bodies

were found.

An attack left one soldier dead

and two wounded in Nawfal.

Three militants

were killed in an airstrike in Albu Juma.

