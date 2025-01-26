IEA: Iraq makes

2025-01-26 06:05:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued its Gas Market Report, Q1-2025, in which it describes Iraq's progress towards reducing gas flaring as, "slow but steady." It says: "In the Middle East the role of natural gas in the power sector has been increasing in the past decade and oil-to-gas switching continued […]

