Erbil Citadel Renovation

2025-01-26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has given an update on the renovation of Erbil Citadel. The 6,000-year-old site was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in June 2014. One of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements, with over 6,000 years of history. Covers 110,000 square meters. Includes 506 houses. Completed Work: Stone […]

