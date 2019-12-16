Sources to INA: Salih may appoint a candidate to head the government away from the largest bloc

2019/12/16 | 22:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

political sources revealed that President Barham Salih has received a list that includes a number of names nominated to head the government.

The sources said to the Iraqi News Agency that the President of the Republic may go to assign the candidate of the Prime Minister far from the name of the largest group, indicating that the largest bloc ended after the nomination of Adel Abdul Mahdi for the post of Prime Minister.



He added that Salih received a list that includes a number of nominated names, the most prominent of which was:

-Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani

- Asaad Al-Eidani

-Mustafa Al-Khademi

He pointed out that these names are subject to change according to the variables and the compatibility of the political blocs, "pointing out that Salih will assign a person to head the government that guarantees its acceptability and voting on it in the House of Representatives.He indicated that the caretaker head, Adel Abdel-Mahdi, told the president that the last date for his continuation in the caretaker government is next Thursday.

The concept of the largest bloc is the coalition that includes the largest number of deputies after the elections, and the coalition does not necessarily have to win the largest number of seats after the poll.