Iraqis bear the brunt of government’s fiscal crisis as fees surge

2025-01-26 11:30:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government’s recentdecision to impose increased taxes and service fees has sparked widespreadcriticism from citizens, lawmakers, and experts. The measures, intended toaddress Iraq’s growing budget deficit, have been criticized fordisproportionately affecting low- and middle-income families, adding to thefinancial strain during an already challenging economic period.

Root Causes: Budget Deficit and EconomicDependency

Iraq’s economic challenges are deeplyrooted in its dependency on oil revenues, which account for 90% of thecountry’s state income. This reliance has made the economy highly vulnerable tofluctuations in global oil prices, leading to recurring budget deficits. In2023, Iraq faced a deficit equivalent to 7.7% of its GDP. Efforts to diversifyincome streams have been insufficient, with a modest 22% rise in tax revenuesin 2024 failing to address a projected budget deficit of 64 trillion dinars($49.3 billion).

The 2024 federal budget, estimated at 211trillion dinars ($161 billion), assumes an oil price of $70 per barrel. Whileoil prices currently hover above this figure, fiscal constraints remain tight.Domestic borrowing has surged to over 70 trillion dinars ($53.8 billion) tocover operational expenses, underscoring the unsustainable nature of currentfiscal policies. Experts warn that Iraq’s financial challenges could deepen in2025 as global oil prices are expected to decline further.

Impact of Tax Hikes on Everyday Iraqis

The new taxes and fees target essentialservices, placing an immediate financial burden on Iraqi citizens. For example,utility bills now include a surcharge of 2,000 dinars (approximately $1.37),while notary fees have risen from 1,000 dinars ($0.68) to 20,000 dinars($13.70). Court fees have tripled to 6,000 dinars ($4.11), leaving manystruggling to keep up.

“Court fees used to be 1,000 or 2,000dinars, but now they’ve surged to 6,000 dinars,” said Abu Aqeel, a resident ofKarbala. “Families like mine simply cannot afford these sudden increases.”

The financial strain has led to publicfrustration and protests, with citizens decrying the government’s inability toaddress their economic hardships.

Government’s Defense: A Necessary Move?

The government has defended the feeincreases as necessary measures to boost state revenues and address liquidityshortages. The proposed “Law on Service Fees” grants ministers, governors, andother officials the authority to impose or modify fees.

MP Mohammad Jassim Al-Khafaji emphasizedthe urgency of this law, stating, “The government insists on this law becausethe country’s financial situation is dire.”

Despite this defense, critics argue thatthe lack of transparency and accountability undermines public trust. “Amid allegationsof corruption and wasteful spending, it is difficult to convince citizens thatthese fees are for their benefit,” Al-Khafaji added.

Expert Criticism: Economic and LegalConcerns

Economists have labeled the fee hikes as aregressive measure that neglects Iraq’s long-term stability. Mustafa Hantoush,an economic expert, warned that these policies deepen poverty, which alreadyaffects 40% of the population in some provinces. “Raising taxes and feeswithout addressing systemic inefficiencies only exacerbates inequality andpoverty,” he told Shafaq News.

Hantoush urged the government to “focus ondiversifying the economy by investing in agriculture, industry, andtransportation to create sustainable jobs.” Additionally, he highlighted“systemic corruption” in key revenue streams, including oil sales and currencyexchanges, as “a significant drain on public finances.”

Legal experts have also raised concernsabout the constitutionality of the fee increases. Article 28 of Iraq’sConstitution requires taxes and fees to be imposed or amended through enactedlaws.

Mohammed Jumaa, a legal expert, argued,“Imposing fees without legal approval is essentially an illegal tax oncitizens,” calling on Parliament to block the legislation, describing it as “aviolation of constitutional safeguards.”

Calls for Change and Sustainable Solutions

Lawmakers and labor committees urge thegovernment to adopt alternative strategies that alleviate the financial burdenon citizens. Jassem Al-Mousawi, a member of the Parliamentary Labor Committee,emphasized, “The focus should be on alleviating the financial strain on Iraqis,not exacerbating it.”

Al-Mousawi called for ministries toidentify sustainable revenue sources, such as enhancing non-oil sectors andcombating corruption. He also announced plans to “summon ministryrepresentatives to ensure accountability and transparency in governmentspending.”

The Bigger Picture: Structural and PolicyChallenges

The fee hikes are part of broader economicand structural challenges facing Iraq. While the government aims to diversifyrevenue streams, efforts have been slow and insufficient. Economists haverepeatedly called for reforms to reduce dependence on oil revenues and addressinefficiencies in public spending.

Corruption remains a significant obstacle,with billions of dollars lost annually due to mismanagement and embezzlement.Without addressing these systemic issues, experts warn that Iraq’s financialcrisis will persist, with low- and middle-income families bearing the brunt ofthe burden.

Looking Ahead: Fiscal Challenges in 2025

As Iraq prepares for 2025, fiscalchallenges are expected to intensify. Global oil prices are predicted todecline, further straining the country’s budget. In this context, the government’sreliance on measures like tax hikes may prove unsustainable, potentiallyfueling more public discontent.

To avoid a deeper economic crisis, Iraqmust implement comprehensive reforms. These include diversifying the economy,reducing corruption, and improving transparency and accountability in publicfinances. Without such measures, the cycle of budget deficits and economicinstability is likely to continue.