Dollar prices increase in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-01-26 12:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollaragainst the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar'srates increased with the opening ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stockexchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, whilethey recorded 150,700 dinars on Monday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores inBaghdad were set at 151,750 IQD and 149,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,700 dinars for every 100dollars, and the buying price was 150,600.