2025-01-26 13:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Ambulance and Emergency Director at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Najib al-Naasan met Sunday with representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Civil Defense, and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC). Talks during the meeting tackled aspects of cooperation to provide the best healthcare services to citizens. The meeting …