Drone strike injures Peshmerga soldier in Duhok

2025-01-26 14:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a drone attack injured a Peshmerga membernear Zakho in Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that “the incident occurred inthe Zeriza area, where the drone targeted a private vehicle carrying thesoldier as he was returning from military duty,” leaving him injured andrequiring hospital treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine thecircumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

On Friday, the Iraqi Border Guard Command announced that anarmed combat with PKK militants in Batifa subdistrict, Zakho.

Moreover, a security source stated to Shafaq Newsthat the clash resulted in the deaths of two Border Guard members, with a thirdwounded, while the two PKK fighters inside the house were also killed.

“Following the incident, a Turkish warplane launched anairstrike on the same house, completely destroying it,” the source said.

The combat broke out when a Border Guard patrol wasinvestigating suspicious activity in the area.

The patrol approached a house where two PKK fighters werehiding and demanded their surrender. “However, the fighters refused, leading toan intense firefight,” the source revealed.

Designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the UnitedStates, and the European Union, the group has been engaged in an armed struggleagainst the Turkish state since the 1980s, seeking greater autonomy for theKurdish population in Turkiye.