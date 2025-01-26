CBI Governor, US Delegation discuss economic cooperation

2025-01-26 16:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq(CBI), Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, met with a US delegation led by Steve Lutes, VicePresident of the US Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the US-Iraq BusinessCouncil, in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Central Bank's mediaoffice, “the meeting focused on strengthening banking and economic relationsbetween Iraq and the United States.”

It also discussed an upcoming visit by a delegation from theCBI to Washington in April, which will include meetings with the US Chamber ofCommerce and American businesses.

The two sides also discussed international trade mechanismsand the process of transitioning Iraq to full external transfers throughcorrespondent banks.

“Al-Alaq highlighted the interest of US companies ininvesting in energy, infrastructure, and modern technology sectors, stressingthe importance of leveraging Iraq’s current security stability,” the statement added.

He further reiterated Iraq’s commitment to supportingeconomic growth and providing necessary support for global companies, includingUS firms and banks, while emphasizing the need for diversification ininvestment areas.