2025-01-26 17:00:34 - From: SANA

?Damascus, SANA – Deputy Acting Health Minister, Dr. Hussein Al-Khatib and Director of the Planning and International Cooperation, DR. Zuhair Qarat, discussed Sunday with the director of “Rahma Worldwide” Organization, Dr. Shadi Al-Zaza, and the accompanying delegation, the health situation in Syria, and ways to boost cooperation, especially for health facilities. The two sides discussed …