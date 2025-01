2025-01-27 06:15:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Saudi Arabia cafe chain Kyan Café has opened its first branch in Iraq. The outlet in Basra will initially open from 2:00pm until midnight, but has plans to extend this to 24 hours. It is Kyan's 356th store worldwide. (Source: Kyan Café)

